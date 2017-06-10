Dreaming of Bullet train, but unable to provide water to passengers

Itarsi : The government is planning to run bullet trains but is unable to fulfill the basic needs of passengers. The passengers are not getting water at Itarsi railway station. They have to travel in trains like cattle and herds.

The government does not have any plan for the solution of these problems. The passengers are compelled to travel in hot bogies. There is shortage of water supply on Itarsi railway station.

The officers working in AC cabins do not have time to look on the proposals sent by lower authorities regarding these problems. Due to this careless attitude, there is no water available in toilets of trains and there is water shortage at railway station.