Dr. Mishra participates in Paryavaran Sanrakshan Yatra

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister in-charge Rewa Dr. Narottam Mishra participated in Paryavaran Sanrakshan Yatra and Jagrukta Karyakram in Rewa. In a program held at village Salaiyya situated at the remote area of district Rewa, Dr. Mishra said that trees are ornaments of earth.

Trees eliminate pollution. Hence we all have to take resolution to save trees. He further mentioned that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting several welfare schemes like housing for poor, gas stove to housewives and to eradicate unemployment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is considerate from birth of a girl child to her marriage and welfare. Villagers were benefitted under Ujjawala yojana, beej vitran yojana and land lease certificate in the programme held at Salaiyya. Dr. Mishra performed bhoomi poojan of community bhavan and inaugurated e-computer room.

Moreover, on the suggestion of villagers, Dr. Mishra made announcement for approval of starting Potnari irrigation scheme and Mukhyamantri Nal-Jal yojana. Dr. Mishra also undertook plantation in village Salaiyya. During the Paryavaran Sanrakshan yatra, it was informed that over 17 lakh saplings will be planted on July 5.