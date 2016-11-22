Dr. Mishra monitoring relief works constantly

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra enquired about health of injured passengers of rail accident in the morning at Kanpur today. Collector Datia along with Superintendent Police and 100 Officers/Employees are engaged in essential relief works at the accident site and various hospitals.

Bodies of 27 out of 28 persons of Madhya Pradesh died in the accident have been sent to their families with due respect after the identification. Datia team is working continuously and this rescue team ensured primary treatment of the injured besides admitting them to the hospital, food and constant contact with the health centers. Collector Datia Madan Kumar has informed that a total of 114 people were identified out of 143 people died in the accident.

One person of Madhya Pradesh is still to be identified. After the postmortem, transportation arrangements have been ensured to send their dead bodies to their families. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who immediately reached Kanpur on Sunday had monitored the relief works.

Minister Dr. Mishra is monitoring relief works himself today also. A team of 20 doctors, revenue and police personnel are present along with Dr. Mishra at the site. Chief Executive Officer of Chhatarpur Jila Panchayat has been directed to take care of injured passengers admitted in Hailet hospital. A total of 26 injured passengers of Madhya Pradesh are admitted in this hospital.