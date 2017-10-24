Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Dr. Mishra honours artists in Datia Mahotsav

October 24, 2017 2:25 pm

Bhopal:

A three day long Datia Mahotsav concluded with the performance of the renowned Singer Mika Singh. Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra inaugurated the special programme held on the concluding day of Mahotsav.

Dr. Mishra said that Datia is moving ahead rapidly in overall development. In order to create an atmosphere of enthusiasm and pleasure in Datia, a series of programmes like Datia Mahotsav, Badoni Mahotsav, Basai Mahotsav, Unav Mahotsav, Phaag Mahotsav, Sankuan Mahotsav etc. are being organized.

He mentioned that besides basic development, cultural and social development is also must. Dr. Mishra honoured Mika Singh and other artists in the programme. MLA Pradeep Agrawal, Vice Chairman Madhya Pradesh Text Books Corporation Avdhesh Nayak were present on the occasion.

