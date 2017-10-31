Dozen houses gutted in devastating fire

Shimla: A fire erupted in Dahar Village of Bali Chowki in Mandi district on Monday evening, gutting two dozen of houses. Chief Minster Virbhadra Singh expressed grief over the incident and directed the administration to provide immediate relief to victims.

Fire tenders arrived on the spot after most of houses were gutted in the fire . The administration would provide all things of daily need, including blankets and food and make shift arrangements for the affected people.

The Chief minister assured of early rehabilitation of those who lost everything in this unfortunate incident, a statement said.