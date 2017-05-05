Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu

Agencies, Lucknow

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today said Doordarshan and Akashwani will expand its base in Uttar Pradesh and will even go to Nepal with setting up of more FM stations and starting programmes on local regional languages.

“UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suggested live coverage of the Assembly session by Doordarshan and to start programme on Brij, Bhojpur and Awadhi languages on Akashwani and Doordarshan,” Mr Naidu said, adding that his Ministry has accepted Mr Adityanath’s suggestions.

The Union Minister, who held a review meeting with the officials of the Doordarshan and Akashwani here today during his day-long visit, made it clear that Doordarshan and Akashwani would be promoted in a bigger way. “We are launching the DD Kisan channel which will benefit the farmers while the number of FM channels would also be increased in the state,” he said.

Claiming that Akashwani has become popular now after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘ Maan Ki Baat’ and people in villages and even in cities have started purchasing transistors, the Union Minister said now effort would be made so that the Akashwani and Doordarshan programmes are seen in Nepal area too which are adjoining UP. He added that Doordashan has been asked to work out on a proposal for live telecast of UP Assembly proceedings.

“I have also asked UP CM to help Doordarshan and Akashwani to flourish in the state,” he said while adding that the Chief Minister has assured all his help to both of them and even sorted out some of the minor problems immediately.

On the demand of Mr Adityanath to set up a film institute after the state was adjudged the best destination for film shooting recently and was awarded by President Pranab Mukherjee, Mr Naidu made it clear that setting up of a film institute takes much time but he will make an effort so that the Pune Film Institute set up some of its branches in UP.