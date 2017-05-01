Dodgers scored 4 in the ninth to beat Phillies 6-5

Agencies, Los angeles

With his team having homered twice to pull within a run in the ninth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent Justin Turner to the plate to keep the rally going. Turner did just that, hitting the third consecutive homer off Hector Neris to open the inning and the Adrian Gonzalez’s tiebreaking RBI single capped the four-run rally to lift Los Angeles to a wild 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

“You always want to get the tying run to the plate, so that’s why I put (pinch-hitter) Turner in and he responded,” Roberts said. The Dodgers trailed 5-2 before Yasiel Puig and Cody Bellinger – who homered twice – hit the first two homers of the ninth, and Turner’s shot gave them three straight for the first time since Aug. 18, 2012.

With one out, Austin Barnes singled off Neris (0-1). Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco’s glove that rolled into left field scoring Barnes with the winning run from second. “It had that topspin on the second hop and that makes it really tough for infielders,” Gonzalez said. Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win.

The Phillies wasted a strong outing by Zach Eflin, who allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. “It’s crazy what happened,” Eflin said. “You just have to come back and forget about it. It’s baseball.” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin was disappointed with the outcome. “What a way to lose,” Mackanin said. “One thing about Neris is for some reason he’s getting away from his split.

He wants to throw more fastballs and that’s not going to work. He’s going to have to get back to that split. Whether he’s not feeling confident with it for some reason or not we have to get him back on track because he’s better than that. “That’s one of the reasons I don’t want to name a closer because I don’t want to put a guy in that pressure even though I use him in that situation.”