‘Do & learn’ series of the museum educational programme at IGRMS

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi National Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) under various routine programmes and activities for the protection and revitalization of tribal arts and culture had organized Mask Making Art of Oraon Tribe, Jharkhand under the ‘Do & learn’ series of the museum educational programme.

In the eight days long workshop 20 registered members learnt to make many attractive utility products like Wind chime, Bowl, Mask, Wall piece, Candle stand etc under guidance of Smt. Rani Prafulla Ikka and Smt. Geeta Naag. Today, on the last of workshop, Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (Director, IGRMS) saw the masks and other products made by workshop participants.

On this occasion, Prof Chaudhuri said “By learning this skill you have become represented of change. You will not only make changes in your own life but influence others too.

Along with other aims of ‘Do & Learn’ workshop is organised to connect with various communities on larger scale, which will also help in career development”. Smt Rani Prafulla and Smt Naag are of the few such artists who have tried to retain the tradition making conventional masks with paper pulp and also into many useful products according to the demands of the modern markets.

A participant said “Human creativity needs a medium and this medium is the basic necessity to the artist, once learnt the skill they can give shape to their imagination using own creativity and craft skills”.