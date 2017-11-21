District Women’s Congress President organizes ‘Mujh mein hai Indira’

Staff Reporter, Bina

On the directions of MP Women’s Congress President Mandavi Chauhan and in the chief hospitality of Uma Mahendra Navvaiya ‘Mujh mein hai Indira’ programme was organized. Office minister of District Women’s Congress Mohni Kashyap was also present in the programme.

Chandrashekhar Raj Bablu, Kishanlal Navvaiya and Jagdish Kurmi were the chief guest of the programme. Mrs. Navvaiya started the programme by garlanding the picture of former PM Indira Gandhi.

In the address she said nobodyb can tame your ability. Indira Gandhi was involved in social service and politics from her early childhood. She formed an organization of children called ‘Vanar Sena’ when she was very young.

Her struggled her whole life. She nationalized 14 banks and took various tough decisions in India’s interest. She further said that if we walk on the road told by her, this will be true tribute to her.

Kishanlal Navaiyya said Indira Gandhi started a 20 point programme for overall development of landless laborers and to improve the condition of poors. Councilor Vimlesh Ahirwar adviced everyone to work with cooperation.

Kamlesh Ahirwar, Girjabai, Kumari Indu, Vivek Namdev, Javed Khan, Laxmi, Sapna Ahirwar, Shakman, Leelabai, Jyoti, Phoolrani, Rekha Raikwar, Jamna Raikwar, Kashibai, Gyanbai Patel, Kalabai Rajak, Guddu Bai, Komal, Meerabai and many people were present.