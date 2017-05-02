Directives to cancel licences of persons violating traffic rules

Bhopal : Driving licences of persons violating traffic rules will be cancelled now. Action will be taken against persons found in inebriate condition, using mobile while driving and over speeding. These directives were issued by the Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Singh in a meeting of State Road Safety Implementation Committee. He said that action should be taken in the entire state.

District Collectors and Traffic Superintendent should be apprised in this regard. It was decided that the driving licenses of persons violating traffic rules should be punched. License will be forfeited after three punchs and then action will be initiated to cancel the license.

Singh gave instructions to utilise rumble strips to control speed of vehicles on road mergers. He further mentioned that diversion signs visible at night as well as day should be put up on under construction roads. Moreover, Singh said that road safety audit of new roads should be conducted by an independent agency to facilitate road construction with technical improvement and quality.

He instructed to speed up repairing of remaining black spots. Singh mentioned that overall analysis of road accident should be carried out. Reasons of accident, driver’s age and also information regarding habit of addiction should be obtained. Efforts should be made to make computerised driving license track centre in each district, he added.

Furthermore, Singh said that the District Collectors should hold meeting of Road Safety Committee on time. Also a proposal should be made to include traffic rules in school curriculum. It was informed that a training to 45 thousand heavy vehicle drivers were imparted in the state.

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava, Additional Director General Vijay Kataria, Secretary Home D.P. Gupta, Secretary Public Works Chandraprakash Agrawal were present in the meeting.