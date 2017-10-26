Digvijaya’s yatra changing political equations in state

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Digvijaya Singh’s six-month journey on foot is being touted as a spiritual journey but the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is also banking on the yatra to garner support for his party in the upcoming state elections and the yatra is changing the political equations in the state.

Nearly four weeks into his 3,300-km ‘Narmada Parikrama’, Digvijaya Singh has covered nearly 450 km and the enthusiasm and support of the villagers and locals during the yatra has cynics in the party sitting up and taking note.

It is for the first time in last 15 years that it is for the Digvijaya Singh has become active in the state and is meeting large number of people and party workers. As Singh trudges along on his six-month journey on foot, hundreds of party workers, followers and curious locals have been joining him, reinforcing his mass appeal.

Indeed, Singh’s sojourn will take him across nearly half of the 230 assembly segments for which elections are expected towards the end of 2018. The parikrama will take him through a number of Madhya Pradesh districts including Hoshangabad, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Jhabua and Alirajpur before entering Gujarat.

He can only bank on the fact that his intensive yatra will help him generate an atmosphere, link with his supporters, connect with the people and build a ground support that the Congress high command can ill afford to ignore.

There are examples within the Congress where an extensive yatra has helped a leader carve out his own place. Notably, some months ago, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Namami Devi Narmade Yatra traced the same route. Slogans from that yatra painted on village walls have still not faded.