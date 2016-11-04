Diggy spreads political terrorism : Bitta

Agencies, Bhopal

Targeting Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh for his comment on the neutralisation of eight terrorists of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) by police here on Monday, All India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) president Maninderjit Singh Bitta today alleged that Mr Singh was spreading ‘political terrorism’ and he himself was once became victim of it.

“Everyone knows that those killed in the encounter were SIMI terrorists and besides Mr Singh, Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia also aired comments after the incident but their comments varied. Can Mr Singh give guarantee that if the terrorists would have fled, had not committed any crime? In fact, Mr Singh is indulging in political terrorism,” Mr Bitta told media here.

Admitting himself a Congressman and termed the party his mother, Mr Bitta said Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her deputy Rahul Gandhi are not bad but Mr Singh always extended support to subversive force.

The AIATF Chief also raised question over the comments of other Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma for their doubts over the action of the police. He also pointed out that no Congress leader had attended the funeral of head constable Ramshakar Yadav, who was martyred by the terrorists. He sarcastically saud that Yadav was not associated with the RSS or the BJP.

Lauding the Madhya Pradesh police for gunning down the SIMI terrorists, Mr Bitta said the investigation should be directed to jailbreaking incident alone. Emphasising the fact that the fight against terrorism took a new turn, Mr Bitta said in spite of that some people were demanding proof of surgical strike.

“Everyone should come forward to oppose such people,” he said. Mr Bitta said he would suggest the government to constitute an ‘Anti-terrorist Military Court’ which would dispose the case related to terrorists in every six years and would pronounce capital punishment to them.