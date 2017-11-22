Difficult to bowl in 2nd innings because ball was coming onto bat: Bhuvneshwar

Agencies, Kolkata

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Player of the Match, said, “It was difficult to bowl in the second innings because the ball was coming onto the bat. “ “ There was reverse swing, so looked to make the most out of it.

When I made my debut, I was dependant on swing. There were areas I wanted to improve and those things are paying off. When we went in, Virat Kohli said – just imagine if you were playing in the same situation, it’s never easy.

So we went in with that mindset, “ he added. Chandimal said, “It was (a good toss to win), especially in these conditions. It was a good game of cricket and we played well, competed well.

Till the last session, we fought really well but unfortunately, last 10-15 overs were pressure to us. Lakmal is unbelievable, throughout the last two years. He’s the one who, as a captain, you can trust. He’s a really good bowler.

“ “ Really happy that Rangana scored the runs but unfortunately spinners didn’t come into play. We’ll have to learn to bat in the second innings. In UAE vs Pakistan too we didn’t bat well in the 2nd innings. We can be lot better if we learn that.” Shami said, “ The kind of extra effort that was needed, we put that in the last few overs. The aim was to hit good areas.

The last three days were easy to play as compared to the first two, where our performance wasn’t great. This being my home ground, I knew that the drier pitch would be better to bat on. You learn with experience. “