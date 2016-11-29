Dhyani Dave sought after as Bigg Boss recalls Priyanka Jagga

International chess master Dhyani Dave is being flattered on social media for analyzing the developments in Bigg Boss just like a game of chess. Whatever she says about BB10, seems to be falling in place. After Dhyani correctly predicted that contestants Karan Mehra and Lokesh Kumari would be eliminated in the double eviction on the show, her friends and fans were coaxing her to calculate more and more of the Boss’ moves.

A few days ago, she told the media that Bigg Boss needs to prop up its TRP by recalling the thunderous Priyanka Jagga back on the show and getting her “tickled to death.” Some thought she was just speculating, but they got a shock when a day later, news about Jagga re-entering Bigg Boss started doing the rounds.

And now the attention guzzler of the season is actually back on the show with a bang. “I don’t find decoding Bigg Boss such a big deal,” quips Dhyani, who once played chess simultaneously with 150 contestants. “I take a four-pronged approach.

I try to decipher the game from a practical viewpoint, business perspective, drama quotient, as well as a human psyche standpoint,” she reveals. Given her expertise in the mind-game of chess, we can understand that. But what we are wondering about is, whether anyone currently on the show, does have the guts to “tickle” Priyanka Jagga in the first place! Unless the seemingly bold Dhyani herself agrees to do the needful!! Lol.