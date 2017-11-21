Dhar BJP MLA Neena Verma’s election declared void

Staff Reporter, Indore

The Indore bench of MP High Court has declared election of Neena Verma of the BJP from Dhar constituency as void after finding violation of rules by the election authorities.

On Friday, the single judge bench headed by Justice MC Garg gave the all important verdict on the petition filed by Congress’ Balmukund Singh Gautam, who had lost the election by a vote.

Justice Garg held that there was a violation of conduct of election rules in the recounting process. The losing candidate had also demanded that he be declared winner, however, the HC bench said as another petition filed by Verma was pending, this issue would be decided later.

During the hearings, Dr CK Gupta, the returning officer at that time, told the court that he had recounted rejected votes following instructions from election observer. However, when election observer P Sampat was called to stand, he denied having issuing any instruction to Dr Gupta and said that the decision was taken by Dr Gupta on his own.

In view of these facts, Justice MC Garg, on Friday has declared the election win of Verma as zero. Meanwhile, Verma had filed a petition with Indore Bench of MP High Court, alleging that Gautam was disqualified for the election. On July 14, 2011, the court rejected the petition and Verma appealed to Supreme Court.

The appeal was challenged and a request was made to Supreme Court to hold the petition in beyance until the petition of Gautam is decided upon. The Supreme Court remanded the appeal to High Court with the directives to dispose Gautam’s petition and then decide on Verma’s petition.

This petition is now docketed for hearing on November 1. During the last assembly election, Neena Verma received 50044 votes while Balmukund Gautam received 50346 votes on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

The results were declared around 4.00 pm and there was no dispute between parties at that point with Gautam in lead with 302 votes. The next day postal ballots were counted between 8.00 and 11.00 am.When the counting was over,Verma received 461 votes against 161 votes of Gautam and Guatam emerged winner by two votes.

The dispute arose when rejected postal ballots were taken for recounting despite protest by Congress. Congress demanded copy of application for recounting which was not produced.

It also demanded a hearing which too was denied summarily.Six hours after counting of postal ballots was over, recounting of rejected votes produced seven valid votes, of which five went to Verma while two went to Gautam. Thus Verma was declared winner by solitary vote.