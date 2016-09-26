Develop easy to use technologies : PM to CSIR scientists

Agencies, New Delhi

Adding further to his call of ‘per drop more crop’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave the call of ‘an inch of land and a bunch of crop’ to the farmers and scientists of the country.

After inaugurating the CSIR Platinum Jubilee celebrations here, the Prime Minister said scientists should develop technologies that could be easily used by the common man.

‘CSIR needs to create ‘Ease of Doing Technology Business’ platform to bring in right stakeholders so that technologies reach beneficiaries,’ he said.