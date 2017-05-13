Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
5:43 am - Monday May 15, 2017

Devastating fire in Mansarovar Complex

May 13, 2017 1:37 pm

Bhopal : A plastic godown at Mansarovar Complex in Habibganj suddenly caught fire on Friday afternoon. There was panic in the complex and nearby areas as people learnt about the fire. Five fire brigade tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving the information.

The fire tenders battled for nearly half an hour to douse the flames. The cause of fire was not known. According to eyewitnesses, the plastic showroom on the upper floor of Mansarovar Complex caught fire due to unknown reasons. Some people were stranded on the top floor of the complex but they safely came out before the fire could spread.

Bhopal

