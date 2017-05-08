Despite tension on LoC, Karvan-e-Aman bus service resumes after a week

Agencies, Srinagar

The Karvan-e-Aman bus service, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), resumed today after it was suspended last week due to International Workers’ day.

Despite tense situation on the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistani troops killed and mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers recently, the weekly bus left Srinagar at 0700 hrs for Kaman post, the last Indian military post on this side of the border in Uri sector.

The bus has since reached Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) at Uri, official sources told UNI. However, exact number of people travelling in the bus to other side of the LoC will be known later in the day. Similarly number of guests from PoK will also be known in the afternoon. The bus could not operate last week after a communication was received from PoK authorities that due to International Workers’ day holiday the weekly service has been suspended.

The bus service, major Confidence Building Measure (CBM) between India and Pakistan after 1999 Kargil war, continued despite unrest in Kashmir in 2016 and tension on the LoC, due to ceasefire violation and subsequent surgical strike by Indian troops in the PoK.

The cross-LoC bus service, started on April 7, 2005 despite opposition by militant organisations, has helped thousands of families, divided in 1947 due to partition, to meet each other after India and Pakistan agreed to allow travel of state subjects from both sides on travel permits, instead of international passport.

The travel permit is issued to state subject from both sides of the LoC only after their names are cleared by the intelligence agencies from India and Pakistan. However, only state subjects from both sides could avail the cross-LoC facility. Barring chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani and senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, majority separatist leaders have visited PoK in the Karvan-e-Aman bus.