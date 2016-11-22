Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:10 pm - Tuesday November 22, 2016

Demonetisation row : Modi accuses Oppn of misleading people

November 22, 2016 1:08 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today charged the Opposition with misleading people over the move of demonetisation and sought to assure that his government ‘stands to safeguard the interest of the people’.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party here this morning Mr Modi reiterated that demonetisation was aimed at targeting the black money hoarders, corrupt people and promoters of terrorism and in due course of time, it would benefit the country and the common man in particular.

He said that the move that marks the beginning of fight against black money should not be compared with surgical strikes as that could only be conducted by brave Army soldiers(of India).
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also updated the party MPs on the government’s move that has led to total washout of proceedings in Parliament so far since the beginning of the winter session.

