Demonetisation: Oppn calls it ‘scam’ Demands JPC; Govt terms it ‘mahayagna’ against corruption

Agencies, New Delhi

A united Opposition in the Rajya Sabha today cornered the Government on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, calling it a ‘’big scam’’ and demanded an inquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the issue. However, the Government put up a strong defence for its recent move, describing the exercise as a “war on corruption and black money”.

Speaker after speaker from the Opposition parties accused the Centre of plunging the country into an economic chaos and ‘financial emergency’. The Opposition demanded the setting up of the JPC to probe the whole matter in a time-bound manner. On the other hand, the Government fielded its three ministers to defend the scrapping of high value currency notes.

At the fag end of today’s debate on demonetisation, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu put up a spirited defence, asserting that Mr Narendra Modi is the most popular Prime Minister of the country who has taken this bold initiative to ‘’reform and transform’’ the economy.

Amid booing by the Opposition benches, he said the common man was hailing the decision of the Government despite facing hardships. He asked the Congress to make it clear whether they were with black money hoarders or for cleaning up the system.

‘’This is a war on corruption and black money. Yes! This is a war. This is a mahayagna,,’’ he said. Mr Naidu said the people of the country had given a mandate to the BJP in the Lok Sbaha elections on the issue of eradicating corruption. ‘’We fought elections in 2014 on anti-corruption plank. First item of the first meeting of the Modi cabinet was to form an SIT against black money.

‘’From day one of coming to power, the Prime Minister is acting against black money,’’ Mr Naidu said. Dismissing the argument of the Opposition that the common man was criticising the decision of the Centre, Mr Naidu said, ‘’this step of the Government has restored the confidence of the people of the country in the political system.Despite facing hardships, people are praising the Prime Minister.

Temporary pain for long term gain is the new buzz word in the country.’’ On the criticism by the Opposition Congress, Mr Naidu said,’’the Congress should do some soul searching before blaming the Government and make it clear whether they were with black money hoarders or for cleaning up the system.

During the day-long debate, which remained inconclusive, the Opposition slammed the Government for its decision without any preparation which has resulted in enormous hardships for the poor, farmers and common man, especially the housewives.

The debate, which was initiated by Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma through an adjournment motion, witnessed a rare unity among the Opposition benches on the first day of the Winter session itself.

The most scathing onslaught on the Government came from BSP leader Mayawati as well as its arch-rival Samajwadi Party whose sacked leader Ram Gopal Yadav made a comeback and tore into the demonetisation move by the Centre.

Ms Mayawati urged that the Prime Minister should be present during the debate to know the sentiments of the members, a demand which was also supported by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.