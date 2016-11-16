Demonetisation : Mamata meets Prez, seeks rollback

Agencies, New Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met President Pranab Mukherjee and demanded his intervention in the crisis arriving out of the government’s decision of demonetisation of high value currency notes.

Ms Banerjee led a march of several Opposition parties, including National Conference, Aam Aadmi Party and BJP ally Shiv Sena, to Rashtrapati Bhavan to give a memorandum to the President on the issue.

Trinamool Congress MPs also held a demonstration in Parliament premises against demonetisation demanding roll back of the decision of the Modi government.

All India Trinamool Congress members wearing black sheets of cloth, held placards which carried slogans, ‘Withdraw financial emergency’.

They shouted slogans against the government decision saying the common man was undergoing untold suffering following the demonetisation.