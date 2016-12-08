Demonetisation foolish decision, has benefited only few corporate houses : Rahul

Agencies, New Delhi

With demonetisaton completing one month today, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing his decision as ‘very foolish’ and asserting that the decision had benefited only a few corporate houses while putting the common man through severe hardship.

Talking to reporters while participating in a protest by the opposition near Gandhi statue, Mr Gandhi said ever since the move had been announced, Mr Modi and the NDA government had been changing their goalposts.

First he would say that its objective was to tackle black money, then would come to ending terror funding, and after discovery of new currency with terrorists, he would describe the aim of his move as wiping out counterfeit currency, but now that counterfeit currency was available in new notes, he would say the main objective was to usher in a cashless economy, Mr Gandhi said.

‘The Modi government’s decision to demonetise old currency has benefited only a few corporate houses which will take commission on every transaction,’ Mr Gandhi said.