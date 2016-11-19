Demonetisation could spark riots, Apex Court told

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today declined to stay the hearings in various High Courts and lower courts in connection with the matters related to demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Representing one of the petitioners, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, a senior Congress leader, told the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur, that ‘’we will have riots on the streets if such kind of situation prevails on the issue.’’

“We will have riots on the roads if such kind of scenario prevails,”Sibal told the Apex Court bench and sought its intervention and direction to the Central government. CJI Thakur said petitions challenging the ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes indicate the magnitude of the problem.

“You have scrapped 500 and 1,000, but what happened to the 100 rupee note?” the Chief Justice asked the government, after hearing from various petitioners that people were facing a lot of problem across the country for cash. The apex court also expressed its concerns over the problems faced by the common man and set November 25 as the next date of hearing.

The Union government also today had filed an application seeking the Supreme Court’s order to not entertain any petitions/ pleas anywhere in any High Courts or lower courts regarding the issue of demonetisation as the matter is still sub judice.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi cited the examples of the 2G case and the coal allotment scam in which the Supreme Court had passed similar orders. The Apex Court, however, asked Rohatgi to file a transfer petition if the government wants a stay.