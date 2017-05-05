Delhi thrash Gujarat by seven wickets

Agencies, New Delhi Delhi Daredevils stay alive in the run for the playoffs as thrashed Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium here tonight.

It was a night of Delhi batsman Rishabh Pant who smashed a scintillating 97-run knock to guide his side home while chasing a mammoth 209 run target.

Nair was well supported by opener Sanju Samson as a match-winning partnership between them ensured a memorable victory for the hosts.

Chasing the challenging total, Delhi started their innings slowly with 15 runs off the first couple of overs. The hosts were handed the first blow in the third over when Gujarat pacer Pradeep Sangwan dismissed opener Nair (12 off 11).

The scenario however, soon changed when the other opener Samson was joined by Pant and the duo started hammering from the word Go. Both the batsman ensured to keep the run-rate flowing over 10, which kept them alive in the challenge.

Samson and Pant forged a crucial and a match-winning 143-run partnership for the second wicket in 10.3 overs to take Delhi past the 150-run mark in just 11.4 overs.

However, just when everything was going in Delhi’s way, Samson (61 off 31) innings came to an end with Ravindra Jadeja striking for Gujarat, at a time when it mattered the most.

Gujarat were 167/2 after his dismissal and just in the next over a well-settled Pant, who was inching towards his century, was dismissed by James Faulkner on 97.

Pant’s 97-run knock came from just 43 ball including six boundaries and nine mighty sixes.

Shreyas Iyer (14) and Corey Anderson (18) then guided Delhi home with 15 balls to spare as no more wickets fell for the visitors.

With this win, Delhi are still at the sixth spot and their hopes for the playoff are still alive while Gujarat Lions are decidely out from the playoff run.