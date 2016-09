Agencies, New Delhi

Delhi High Court today quashed the Kejriwal Government’s move of appointing 21 Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries.

Setting aside the appointment, the Court held that the their appointment is illegal in the want of due approval from the Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. The AAP government had inducted its 21 legislators as Parliamentary Secretaries on March 13, 2015.