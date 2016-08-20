Delhi govt announces Rs 2 cr for Rio Silver medallist Sindhu, Rs 1 cr for Bronze medallist Sakshi

Agencies, New Delhi

Delhi government today announced a Rs two crore award for Rio Olympics silver medallist P V Sindhu and Rs one crore award for bronze medallist Sakshi Malik .

The governmnet also announced a promotion for her father who works as a conductor in the Delhi Transport Corporation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia met Sakshi Malik’s parents and announced Rs one crore award to Sakshi Malik. He also offered a promotion for her father, who works as conductor in the DTC.

‘’Dy. CM @Sisodia meets Sakshi Malik’s parents, announces Rs one crore as award to Sakshi Malik, promotion 4 father.,’’Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet. ‘’Delhi Government will give an award of Rs 2cr to P V Sindhu,’’Mr Kejriwal said in another tweet.