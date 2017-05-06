Delhi gas leakage : 85 school students hospitalised

Agencies, New Delhi

At least 85 students of a school located in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area complained of eye irritation following a gas leakage from a nearby container depot due to which they have been hospitalised.

“There was a gas leakage from a container depot in Delhi’s Tughlakabad, nearby Government school children faced problem because of it, ” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed about this incident through series of tweets this morning.

Mr Sisodia said that as many as 85 students complained of eye irritation due to the leakage following which they have been admitted to nearby ,three hospitals. “I have spoken to students and doctors, everyone is normal. District Magistrate has been asked to investigate into the matter, ” he asserted.

Sources said that the incident occurred at around 07:35 hrs this morning. Adding, the reason of the leakage is yet to be ascertained.