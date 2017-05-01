Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s house ransacked

Agencies, New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed that his house located in the national capital was attacked by eight-ten people late last night. “My 159 North Avenue residence was attacked by 8-10 people,” Mr Tiwari informed about this through a tweet early this morning.

Mr Tiwari was not present at home when the incident happened late last night, sources said, adding, police is investigating into the matter. Notably in the recently-concluded MCD polls, it was under Mr Tiwari’s leadership that BJP managed to win 181 seats out of 270.