Defence Ministry scraps Rs 6500 crore Navy chopper deal

Agencies, New Delhi

The Defence Ministry has scrapped a Rs 6,500-crore deal to procure 16 helicopters for the Indian Navy from American firm Sikorsky, according to reports. The decision has come a couple of weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US on June 25 where he would be meeting American President Donald Trump.

The Ministry of Defence ishas decided to promote ‘Make in India’ in the military sector so that imports in the defence sector can be reduced. Due to lack of budget for modernization of the army, the Ministry of Defence has to negotiate to reduce the cost of military equipment and aircraft.

Defency Ministry sources told Mail today that the deal to buy 16 helicopters has been canceled. He told that the deal was about to hang on the helicprice for the last two years. India has taken this decision after the US aviation manufacturer Sikorsky refused to extend the deal.

The 16 multirole helicopters are sought by the Navy for upgrading its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, which are on a decline as the Seaking helicopters bought from the UK in 1980s, would be on their way out from the force in near future, they added.

Sikorsky was selected by the Navy for its requirements in December 2014 as it emerged as the only bidder in the race after Finmeccannica was chucked out of competition due to the chopper scam allegations on it. The Seahawk is a naval variant of the US Army’s legendary Black Hawk UH 60 helicopter.