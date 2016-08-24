Deepika is world’s tenth highest paid actress : Forbes

Agencies, New Delhi

In yet another feather in the cap for Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood actress figures in the list of top ten highest paid actresses in the world released by the Forbes magazine.

Deepika figures at the tenth position in the Forbes’ list of the top ten highest paid actresses in the world, which includes names like Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts, Amy Adams, Charlize Theron, Fan Bingbing, Jennifer Aniston,, Scarlett Johanson, Melissa McCarthy and Jenifer Lawrence.

According to Forbes’, Deepika Padukone’s net worth is now a whopping 10 million dollars.

However a large part of that is not because of her fee as an actress, but more because of her endorsements.

Among the most lucrative ads she’s been a part of are Vistara and Tanishq Jewellery.

‘’While she earns less than her Hollywood counterparts for roles, Deepika compensates with over a dozen lucrative endorsements, which “have helped her hedge against a deep pay gap in Bollywood,” Forbes said.

Forbes said Deepika, who made her Bollywood film debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om, has “since starred in several films that have crossed the 150 million US DOllars or 100 crore mark “a barometer for box office success in India”.

‘’Deepika “has also become something of a style icon” launching her own label for an Indian online shopping site,’’the Forbes said.

Deepika, who makes her Hollywood debut along Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, will be seen in 2017 in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

Talking about the gender pay gap in the Indian film industry, Forbes said,’’ though a top Indian male star might earn close to 5 million US Dollars a movie, prominent Indian actresses rarely clear 1 million US DOllars a film.