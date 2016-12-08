Deep Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensify into a Cyclonic Storm

Agencies, Chennai

The deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved further northwards during the past 6 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm christened as ‘Vardah’ and lay centred at 0530 hrs today over southeast Bay of Bengal near Latitude 11.2ºN and Longitude 90.5ºE, about 1060 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 1150 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam, 340 km northwest of Car Nicobar and 240 km west southwest of Port Blair.

The system is very likely to intensify further into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’, move nearly northwards for some more time and then northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during the next four days, India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Andaman Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nicobar Islands is very likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the subsequent 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls over coastal Andhra Pradesh is very likely to commence from the evening of December 11, the bulletin said.