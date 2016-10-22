Decks are clear for release of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’

Agencies, Mumbai

Decks are cleared for the release of controversial film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ as per schedule next Friday, after producer Karan Johar, along with Producers’ Guild president Mukesh Bhatt met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thakre here today.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mr Bhatt said ‘MNS has agreed to withdraw their agitation.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) had threatened to stall its release in theatres, slated during Diwali on October 28.

‘We have given an assurance to the Chief Minister and Mr Raj Thackeray that in future, we will not take any Pakistani Artists in the film.

Before screening of film, we will pay homage to our soldiers, even certain part of income which will be gained by the film, will be given to the family of our martyrs,’ he said.

Mr Bhatt also said that the Film and Television Producers Guild of India will contribute certain amount to the welfare of soldiers.

‘Whatever assurance we have given in the meeting, was just a gesture by the producer guild of India, there was no pressure to do so,’ he added.