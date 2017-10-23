Deaths by Pollution

India is leading in the world in number of deaths caused by the pollution. In year 2015 about 90 lakhs to one crore people died in world with the pollution related diseases generally heart diseases, stroke, lung cancer and pulmonary diseases.

Out of 90 lakh deaths 25 lakhs people died in India in 2015 which is 28 per cent of it and 18 lakh died in China with pollution related diseases. The other highly affected countries are Pakistan, Bangla Desh, North Korea and South Sudan. In the year 2015 out of 6 untimely deaths one was due to pollution.

Throughout the world about 55 trillion US dollar amount are being spent in treatment and medicines on such patients. This amount is 6.2 per cent of the world economy. There were days when the large number death were caused by epidemics like malaria, cholera, plague and occasionally by natural disasters like floods and earth quake and very rarely like world war.

But now the pollution is largest environment cause of disease and death in the world. Out of 90 lakhs death the highest 65 lakhs died due to foul air alone and second largest 18 lakh people died of polluted drinking water.

The people are not able to assess the gravity of the situation because the pollution is not consolidated in a single thing but scattered in many fields differently in different situations. In this situation we must appreciate the Supreme Court decision to ban sale of fire crackers in Delhi region.

Let us take it as just beginning in the right direction and let us hope by next Deepavali the nation will welcome and enforce voluntarily not to use the fire crackers as celebration. We will indulge in immersion of idols in water bodies. Air and water are gift of nature we must keep it clean and pure for our own survival.

On the name of religion everything and anything should be allowed to go on. There out be changes and in a development everything should be updated according to time and situation. With the large number of immersion even the vast sea in Mumbai is getting polluted.

In rivers and tanks the acqua life fishes etc. died of it and one can very well imagine effect of such water is our drink and other purposes. Poisonous air suffocates and can kill. Last year people of Delhi suffered it for full five days.