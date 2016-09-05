Day-59: No relief even after APD visit as life remains crippled in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Normalcy still eludes Kashmir valley as All-Party Delegation (APD) could not make any headway after separatists refused to meet them, though 200 leaders of more than 30 mainstream political parties and other organisations suggested a number of measures to restore normalcy.

Life remained crippled for the 59th day today due to curfew and restrictions imposed by the authorities and strike called by the separatists, demanding right to self determination in the Kashmir valley, where 73 people have been killed and 6,000 others injured in security force action since July 9.

The authorities today officially extended curfew to Batmaloo and Maisuma in the summer capital, Srinagar, where Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and downtown remained under curfew for the fourth day.

Elsewhere in the Kashmir valley, life remained crippled due to strike called by separatists, demanding right to self determination and against the civilian killing in security force action since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag.

Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the present agitation since the death of Burhan, who had refused to meet APD yesterday, have already given strike call till September 3.

The separatist alliance had asked people to hold day-long “ Azadi Convention” in their respective areas today. Police said curfew has been imposed in Maisuma and Batmaloo also though curfew will remain in force even today for the fourth day in the downtown and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK).