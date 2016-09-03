Day-57; No relief for people as curfew & strike continue in Srinagar

Agencies, Srinagar

Ahead of All Party Delegation (APD) two-day visit from tomorrow to meet leaders of different political parties and organisations to discuss the prevailing situation, there was no relief for the people in the summer capital, Srinagar due to declared and undeclared curfew for the second day today.

Elsewhere in the Kashmir valley, life remained crippled for the 57th day today due to government restrictions and joint strike called by separatists, demanding right to self determination and against the killing of 72 civilians and injuries to more than 6,000 others in security force action since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag.

Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the present agitation since the death of Burhan, have urged people to occupy Srinagar International Airport road, historic Lal Chowk and District Headquarters today.

Though police said that curfew will remain in force today also in the down town, Shehar-e-Khas (SeK), Batmaloo and Maisuma, situation elsewhere in Srinagar was no different as people were being directed to remain indoors by the security forces. Fearing trouble following separatist call to occupy Srinagar-Airport road and Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the summer capital today, authorities continued strict curfew restrictions in the downtown and SeK besides at Batmaloo and Maisuma.

All roads leading to Lal Chowk remained closed with barbed wire and large number of paramilitary forces and state police personnel remained deployed to strictly implement the curfew restrictions following separatist call to occupy the historic chowk today. The Amira Kadal bridge on river Jhelum, leading to Lal Chowk also remained closed with barbed wire and even people having valid curfew passes and identity cards were being directed to take Budshah bridge to reach civil lines.