Day 106 : Life remains crippled due to strike, no curfew in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

There is no curfew and restriction on assembly of people in any part of Kashmir valley, where life remained crippled for the 106th consecutive day today due to strike called by separatists, demanding right to self determination, police said today.

Meanwhile, all gates leading to historic Jamia Masjid, where no Friday prayers could be offered for the past 15 weeks, remained closed and large number of security forces remained deployed to prevent people from entering the area. Police said that there is no curfew or restrictions in any part of the valley, including summer capital, Srinagar.

However, heavy deployment of security forces and state police personnel would continue to prevent any law and order problem, police added. Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the agitation since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag, have already extended the strike till October 27, demanding right to self determination.

The separatist have asked people to assembly near the houses of MLAs for their failure to raise the human rights violation allegedly by the security forces in Kashmir valley, where violence after the killing of Burhan has left 86 people, mostly youth, dead and about 10,000 others wounded in security force and police action.

A UNI correspondent, who visited a number of areas in the civil lines and downtown, saw majority roads blocked with barbed wire open today. The barbed wire had been removed and kept on one side of the road. However, one side of the two-way Nallahmar road from Cement bridge to Khanyar remained closed at some places though people were being allowed to move.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the road in the Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and downtown, where curfew was lifted today. The residents said they could purchase essentials, including milk, bread and vegetables as vendors were allowed to enter from outskirts.