DAVV not to fill vacant teaching posts till the income increases

Staff Reporter, Indore

Citing hike in maintenance cost over the years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) said that it won’t be increasing its expenditure further by filling vacant teaching posts until its income grows.

Around 170 teaching posts are lying vacant in DAVV. If we will fill these posts, our expenditure will increase by 35 per cent more. So, now we are not thinking to do new appointments. We will recruit only when our income increases.

Said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. About Rs 2.5 crore annually is spent on the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff by the university. If 170 more teachers are appointed the annual expenditure would rise up to Rs 4 crore.

The VC said that they are thinking to increase their income by increasing the affiliation fee of consultancy and research projects. VC also said that they don’t want to increase tuition fee as affects enrollments.

So, they are left with the only options of increasing affiliation fee, encouraging teachers to bring in new research projects and providing consultancy to different organizations.

Of 170 vacant teaching posts at DAVV, 49 posts are of professors, 50 of readers and about 70 of lecturers/assistant professors. Last appointments were made in 2009 but after a complaint over irregularities was lodged with Raj Bhawan, process was deferred after appointment of a few teachers.

Ahead of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team’s visit to the DAVV in 2013, vacant posts were advertised and applications were invited. After NAAC awarded Grade ‘A’ accreditation to DAVV, appointment process was put in a cold storage on the excuse of financial problems.