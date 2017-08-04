Datia tops in PM Housing Scheme in State, fifth in country

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra presented awards for best works in housing sector today. Datia district has topped in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at average basis and fifth in the country.

Minister Dr. Mishra awarded beneficiaries for their achievements to encourage them in presence of panchayat representatives and officers of the district at conference hall of Jila Panchayat Datia today. Dr. Mishra said that he has taken a resolution to make Datia district top in various schemes, especially all the officers should commit themselves to bag first position in the country under Pradhan Mantri Awas yojana.

Strong resolution will facilitate first position. Minister Dr. Mishra benefitted beneficiaries on the occasion including Narmada Soni with hearing aid, eight beneficiaries under Rashtriya Parivar Sahayta and two beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Swarozgar Yojana beside several other beneficiaries under various schemes. Similarly, he provided a sum of Rs. One lakh to each 20 beneficiaries through bank for house construction. Moreover, Dr. Mishra also provided free uniforms and books to the students.