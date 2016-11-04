Datia to become first in country for implementing Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute certificates of insurance amount to the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme at Datia on November 4. Datia will become first district in the country to provide benefit to the farmers under this scheme.

The programme will be organized at Datia Stadium ground. Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra inspected the arrangements at Datia Stadium ground today. He directed the officials regarding dais, tent, seating and mike arrangement besides movement arrangements. Exhibition focusing people’s welfare schemes will also be organized at the programme site. Minister Dr. Mishra informed that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute certificates of insurance amount to the farmers on November 4 at Datia.

He called upon the farmers to attend the programme. It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme is the insurance scheme being provided to the farmers at very low premium rate. Economic burden will be borne by the Government of India under the scheme. Specialty about the scheme is that it has one rate for one season for food grains, pulses and oil seeds crops. Now farmers will get rid of district wise and crop wise different rates.

Moreover, a maximum of 5 percent premium rate has been fixed for horticulture/commercial crops. These rates are very low from earlier rates. There will be no insurance capping and hence threw will be no deduction in insurance claims. Not only this, first time water logging has been included in the local risk. Also cyclone and untimely weather risk has been included. Furthermore, emphasis has been laid on a wide use of mobile and satellite technology for accurate assessment and immediate payment.

In the earlier schemes, the compensation amount to cover loss becomes little due to high premium and to ascertain the period of insured sum. Hence, this clause has been deleted in the new scheme. Now farmers will get full insured amount as compensation. Under the scheme, fire, lightening, storm, hailstorm, cyclone, flood, water logging, land slide, drought, bad weather, disease due to insects and other crop diseases have been included for protection of crop loss.