Darjeeling returning to normal, Army continues patrolling, GJM to hold crucial meeting

Agencies, Darjeeling/Siliguri

After thursday’s violent clashes between police and GJM supporters which rocked the queen of hills and subsequent 12-hour shutdown, Darjeeling was gradually limping back to normal with the Army continuing patrolling all sensitive pockets today.

Official sources monitoring the overall situation said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who overstayed a night and a day in the Hills beyond her busy schedule to oversee the law and order situation, returned to Siliguri last night.

She has also called an emergency administrative meeting this noon with state Chief Secretary Basudeb Banerjee, the Home Secretary, the DGP and some other senior civil and police officials at Uttarkanya, the Secretariat of North Bengal, before flying back to Kolkata this afternoon.

The meeting is expected to access the latest law and order situation in the Hills and arrangements for the stranded tourists in Darjeeling and Siliguri.