Dangal one of the most successful films in China in recent years : Chinese leader

Agencies, New Delhi

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has not just won hearts of people of China but has also left the leaders on the Chinese political scene impressed.

Dangal, which has earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China since its release last month has been described by a Chinese leader as ‘ one of the most successful films in China in recent years’, trade sources said.

Speaking to a group of editors and journalists in Beijing for the BRICS Media Forum, Liu Yunshan, a member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, said,’ Dangal is one of the most successful and influential films shown in China in recent years.

‘ During his interaction with media delegatedps, Liu said the film has grossed more than 1.2 billion RMB.

‘Dangal‘ — released on May 5 across around 7,000 screens in China — is thus among the top foreign film grossers in China.

“The Mermaid” is the highest-grossing movie (over 3 million RMB) in China, followed by likes of “Monster Hunt“, “The Fate of the Furious” and “Furious 7“.

‘India and its media should be proud of what the film has achieved… It is a great example of cooperation among BRICS countries,” Liu said.

He said media people should give greater coverage to this film.

Dangal“, which released in China as “Let’s Wrestle, Dad”, is the about an Olympian Wrestler Mahavir Phogat’s efforts to train his daughters Geeta and Babeeta Phogat to become world class wrestlers.

Ever since its release in China on May 5, Dangal has been setting new records at the Chinese box office.

Dangal’s success has established Aamir , whose earlier films ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘PK’ had akso done good business there, as one of the most popular Indian actors in China.

The media there has been writing about the phenomenal success of the movie which has struck a chord with the Chinese people.