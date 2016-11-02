Dalai Lama releases revised edition of ‘Red flag over the Himalayas’

Agencies, Dharamshala

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has released a revised edition of ‘Red flag over the Himalayas,’ written by former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Shanta Kumar. Addressing the gathering yesterday, the Dalai Lama said, “I am very happy to be able to join this special occasion with my old friend Shanta Kumar, his wife Shanta Shaijla and all the esteemed guests from the Himachal government and community.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader lauded Mr Kumar’s lifelong service in the various spheres of welfare development of the people of Himachal and thanked the former Chief Minister for writing true accounts of the India-China relations and the Tibetan struggle.’History should be written to represent the reality. Especially, when one is writing about an event experienced first hand, the motive should be to inform the readers with facts and truth. It would be very unfortunate if writers distort truth for political or other reasons. ‘We must make the 21st century a century of peace.

The last century, the 20th century, has been a century of extreme destruction and war. We must learn from the past experiences and approach the next millennium with a holistic and farsighted vision. ‘If we really want the next millennium to be more peaceful and more harmonious for humankind, we will have to start by educating the principles of non-violence and peaceful resolution of conflicts. I consider non-violence to be compassion in action. It doesn’t mean weakness or inactivity.

The act of non-violence is motivated by Karuna, compassion for others and recognising their rights. ‘Most importantly, this is not a religious point of view, but a scientifically established fact that a peaceful compassionate mind leads to healthy, long and prosperous life. Therefore, it is my message to all the people, especially the young ones, to be responsible citizens and promote love, compassion and oneness of the humanity as basic values.”

He offered India as an illustrious model of religious harmony and urged the Indian leaders to spread the message of peace to the world. “India is an illustrious example of human values and religious harmony. It is the only country, where all major religions live together, not only in modern times, but over 1,000 years. The basis for such a peaceful environment is the practice of positive human values and ethical principles, which is rooted in the culture of India.”

Expressing concern over the rising violence and deteriorating peace and stability in the world, the Dalai Lama advised that people should stop rendering prominence to material gains and educate the mind to achieve long lasting peace and harmony. Mr Kumar appealed to the Central government to honour the Dalai Lama with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

“Dalai Lama is a singular figure among world leaders, whose message of peace, compassion and non-violence has resonated throughout the world and inspired millions to recognise the common humanity among us. He deserves to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, in recognition of his boundless service to humanity.“ Apart from the book, the Dalai Lama also launched a poetry collection ‘If Autumn comes,’ written by Mr Kumar’s wife Santosh Shailja and a biography of Mr Kumar, written by Hemraj Kaushik ‘Red flag over the Himalayas’ was written by Mr Kumar after the India-China war in 1962.

It was revised and printed for the second time after 50 years. Sarveen Chaudary, MLA; Ram Swaroop, MP, Lok Sabha; Kishan Kumar, former HP minister, along with senior officials of Himachal government and local administration, attended the event. The function was also attended by Tibetan justice commissioners, Kalons, members of Tibetan Parliament, staff of the Central Tibetan Administration and representatives of Tibetan non-governmental organisations.