Daily wages employees to become permanent

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired over the cabinet meeting held today. An important decision to make 48 thousand daily wages employees permanent was taken in the meeting.

Permanent employees category will be given to them in place of daily wages employees. Beside this pay scale of Rs. 4000-80-7000 to unskilled, 4500-90-7500 pay scale to semi skilled and pay scale of Rs. 5000-100-8000 were sanctioned in the meeting.

Moreover, to provide benefit of seniority as on September 1, 2016, the concerned pay scale will be fixed calculating increment rate of the concerned pay scale on the basis of years completed. On this current 125 percent D.A will be payable to them. Salary fixation will be made from September 1, 2016. Next salary increment will be payable from September 2017.

On completion of superannuation age, 15 days per year gratuity will be payable on the basis of service period salary. This amount limit will be Rs. 1 lakh 25 thousand for unskilled, Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand for semi skilled and Rs. 1 lakh 75 thousand for skilled. As per the decision, daily wages employees who were employed on May 16, 2007 and still employed till September 1, 2016 will be eligible for this pay scale and other benefits.

Moreover, those daily wages employees appointed by the competent officer after the approval from the government will be eligible also in this scheme. Further, daily wages employees who are retired/ separated from the services or those who left the services will not be eligible for this scheme.

This scheme is not applicable for people appointed on contractual, hourly rated and outsourcing. Cabinet has decided for creation of 6 thousand 250 new posts in the police department. Action will be initiated by the Home department soon related to this decision. Moreover, cabinet has given its consent in principle to establish composite logistics hub at Katni.

This hub will be established and run for 30 years through private investment at government land on the principle of D.B.F.O.T (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer). Decision has been taken to transfer 81 acre land (32.63 hectare) free to the food department.

Expected investment is Rs. 125 crore on this scheme. Proposal will be sent to the union government now. Cabinet has given its sanction to increase financial assistance given to brick kilns/ pottery from Rs. 3000 to 10 thousand in case of natural calamities.

Provision will be made in Revenue book circular 6-4. Further, cabinet has given sanction of Rs. 65 crore 49 lakh for construction of new joint office building of the offices of revenue division, commissioner land record, bandobast and commissioner Gwalior which come under the revenue department.