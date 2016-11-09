Currency Notes of 500 and 1000 abolished

Agencies, New Delhi

The currency notes of Rs 500 and 1000 denomination went out of circulation as part of unprecedented measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the black money. The unprecedented decision, which took everyone by surprise, was announced by the Prime Minister in a special televised address to the nation.



Citizens have been given time till December 30 to deposit their old notes with the banks, starting from November 10. Those unable to deposit the discontinued notes by December 30 for some reason, could change them till March 31, 2017, by furnishing the ID proof.

New notes of 500 and 2000 denomination with completely new design will be issued, the Prime Minister said.



President Pranab Mukherjee called upon people not to panic and follow government guidelines for exchange of Rs 500/1000 notes.

The Opposition Congress, while welcoming any move to curb black money questioned the timing of the manner in which the measure was being enforced.



Trinamool Comgress leader Mamata Bannerjee described the measure as ‘’draconian’’ and demanded its withdrawal.

However, BJP chief Amit shah welcomed the ‘’historic’’ decision by the Prime Minister, saying the measure had taken the fight against corruption and black money to a decisive statge.



The Confedration of Indian Industry (CII) also congratulated the Prime Minister on the move.



Mr Modi, while announcing the measures said that to save the common man from incovenience, notes of five hundred and one thousand rupees will be accepted at government hospitals, pharmacies in government hospitals (with prescription of a doctor), booking counters for railway tickets, government buses, airline ticket counters, petrol, diesel and gas stations of PSU oil companies, consumer cooperative stores authorized by the state or central government, milk booths authorized by state government and crematoria, burial grounds till November 11.



For immediate need, one can go to any post office or banks for exchanging old notes with new ones, showing one’s identity card.

The limit for such exchange will be Rs 4000 up to November 24.

Banks will remain closed tomorrow, and they will open on November 10 with new notes. However, ATMs will remain closed tomorrow and on November 10, at some places.



Announcement triggered a scramble at ATMs either for withdraw of money with notes of 100 denomination or for deposing the notes with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination.



Those who rushed to petrol pumps and other utilities to spend their existing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes met only with rejection of their currency even before the deadline of midnight.



The surprise decision of the far-reaching implication is aimed at curbing black money and related illegal activities, the Prime Minister said.



As a preface to the announcement, Mr Modi said the time had come to launch a decisive battle against corruption, black money and terrorism.



He appealed to the people to co-operate with the government in the battle against the menace of corruption and black money.

People have been given a limit of Rs 10,000 daily cash withdrawal and Rs 20,000 weekly cash withdrawal limit.



”Using PAN card or Aadhar card, you can get Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes replaced and deposited in banks in the next 50 days,” the Prime Minister said.



Notes of 100, 50, 20, 10, five, two and one rupee will remain legal tender and remain unaffected by the decision today.



Mr Modi emphasised that there was no restriction on any kind of non-cash payments by cheques, demand drafts, debit or credit cards and electronic fund transfer.



The Prime Minister said the government’s motto has been ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and it would continue to fight poverty. ”The process of cash circulation is directly related to corruption in our country, impacting the lower classes of our society,” he added.

In his address, the Prime Minister shared the insight into how the magnitude of cash in circulation is linked to inflation and how the inflation situation is worsened due to the cash deployed through corrupt means.



The Prime Minister added that it adversely affects the poor and the neo-middle class people. He cited the example of the problems being faced by the honest citizens, while buying houses.



Later, addressing a press conference here Secretary economic affairs Shaktikanta Das said that all the deposits and withdrawals will be video recorded by the banks that who has come to the banks for these purposes. The depositors will have to provide their id proofs and documentation to prove the legality of the amount being deposited by them.



There will no limit on deposit amount but some restrictions are been made on withdrawal of the money.



He made it clear that there will no restriction on transaction through debit cards, credit cards, internet banking or through authorised banking instruments. It may cause some problems in initial 10-15 days, but later on, it will get normalized.



On the issue of reporting to Income Tax and other enforcement agencies by the banks, he made it clear that as per the law, Banks will report it to concerned authorities. Similarly action will be taken if anything is found illegal in the transactions.



When asked about the number of currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 1000 and 500, R. Gandhi, Deputy Governer of the RBI R. Gandhi said that there are 16.5 billion notes of Rs. 500 and 6.7 billion notes of Rs. 1000 in the market at present.

He said that special arrangements are being made in the branches and at the post offices for exchange of old currency notes.



To deal with the any panic situation, Mr. Das said that RBI and the Finance ministry had set up 24 hour control rooms toi look after the public grievances. RBI control room will function from Mumbai and will have 2 numbers for making any complaint. These numbers are 022-22602201 and 022-22602944.



At the same time the Finance Ministry control room will function from New Delhi with complaint number 011-23093230.

Mr. Das said that these steps had been taken keeping the medium and long term objectives of the economy and it will have positive impact. These decision were deliberated on for a long time in the government and RBI.



He said that government will review the situation on November 24 on the impact of the decisions.