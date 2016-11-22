Currency ban : AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, calls Modi “PayTM” PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Upping the ante against the demonetisation, the Aam Aadmi Party today staged a protest here at Jantar Mantar calling Mr Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of mobile wallet service “PayTM”, whose advertisement featured Modi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with his Cabinet colleagues attended the protest, where scores of party workers also joined them in the march towards Parliament against the demonetisation policy of the Modi Government.

Addressing the gathering, Development Minister Gopal Rai said, “people of the country have made you Prime Minister but you became PM of ‘PayTM’. If you would have worked for the people of the country, they would have been on your side.”

“Note nahi ab niyam badlo, Modiji hosh main aaon (Change rules not notes, wake up Mr Modi),” senior leader of the party Dilip Pandey said. Trageting the Prime Minister, he said, “don’t loot the country in the name of nationalism.” Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the people to change the Government rather than changing their old currency.