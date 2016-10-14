Curfew extended to more areas in Srinagar, Sopore

Agencies, Srinagar

Curfew has been extended to more areas today in the summer capital, Srinagar, as a precautionary measure to prevent Friday protests while restrictions on assembly of people has been imposed in some major towns and tehsil headquarters in the Kashmir valley, where life remained crippled for the past 98 days.

Curfew has also been imposed in apple township of Sopore to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, additional security forces and state police personnel have been deployed on Gupkar and Boulvard roads to foil “Raj Bhawan” chalo called by separatists today. Police said curfew has been imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations in Shehar-e-Khas (SeK) and downtown city besides Batmaloo.

However, repeated announcements were being made at Maisuma in the civil lines through public address system by police directing people to remain indoor as curfew has been imposed. All roads leading to Maisuma, stronghold of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yaseen Malik, presently lodged in jail since July 9, have again been closed by the security forces. Nobody was being allowed to enter or leave the area and police was making announcements through public address system fitted with a vehicle that curfew has been imposed since early this morning.

Barbed wire has been placed at Budshah Chowk, Haji Masjid, Red Cross road, Madina Chowk and Gaw Kadal leading to Maisuma. A UNI correspondent, who visited civil lines, including historic Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the city, saw a number of roads again closed with barbed wire today.

The Amira Kadal bridge over river Jehlum, connecting Hari Singh High Street (HSHS) and other areas with Lal Chowk, was again closed for any movement as security forces had closed it with barbed wire. Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) , spearheading the agitation since July 9, a day after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants in an encounter in Anantnag, have already extended the strike till October 20.

In view of the “Raj Bhawan” chalo called by separatists, additional security forces and state police personnel had been deployed on Boulvard and Gupkar roads. The separatists had also asked people to offer Friday prayers on Boulvard road from Dalgate to Shalimar on the bank of famed Dal Lake.