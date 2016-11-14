Curfew clamped in Vidisha

Agencies, Vidisha

Curfew was today clamped in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district headquarters in the wake of violent clashes following the murder of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader. “Town VHP convener Deepak Kushwaha was stabbed to death by some people yesterday. Members of certain organisations tried to enforce bandh in protest against the murder.

Police were forced to use mild force to disperse agitating crowd. Prohibitory orders were imposed last night in the wake of tense atmosphere,” said Superintendent of Police DS Choudhary. He said angry mob today tried to enforce bandh again this morning and set a few shops on fire after which the district administration imposed a curfew. Mr Choudhary claimed that the situation was under control. Thirteen people have been named accused in the matter.

Of them, 11 have been detained. Curfew has been imposed in Kotwali Police Station area, police patrolling increased and the law-keepers have launched a manhunt for the trouble-mongers. At some places, police personnel had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse crowds. There were also reports of protests by Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists on Saturday in the town which falls in the parliamentary constituency of Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

The administration first slapped prohibitory orders, but when the situation turned worse following stone-pelting and vandalism by Bajrang Dal members, curfew was imposed. Many persons, including several policemen, were injured in the violence. A large number of people took part in the funeral procession of the Bajrang Dal leader. Some of the mourners also indulged in vandalism and arson at some places in the city.