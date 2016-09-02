Curfew back in Srinagar as one more minor drowns, taking toll to 72 in violence

Agencies, Srinagar

Curfew has been re-imposed in entire Srinagar, including civil lines, to prevent any demonstration following the death of a minor who had drowned in river Jhelum after security forces allegedly chased a group of protestors in the down town.

With this the death toll has risen to 72 civilian and over 6000 others were injured in security force firing in the valley since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag.

Curfew was relaxed only after more than 52 days in the entire Kashmir valley, where life remained crippled for the past 56 consecutive day today following strike called jointly by both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), demanding right to self determination and against civilians killings.

The separatist who had extended the strike call till September 8, have appealed to people to organise “ Azadi March” from their respective localities to tehil headquarters and offer Friday prayers there. A 12-year-old Danish Sultan Haroo and three other minors jumped into river Jehlum at Parimpora in the down town yesterday after they were chased by security forces during demonstration.

However, three could managed to reach on other side of the river while Danish drowned. A massive search operation was going on to fish out the body, police said this morning.

Former speaker and local MLA of opposition National Conference (NC) Mubarak Gul has strongly condemned the death of Danish allging that security forces forced four boys to jump into river. He said security forces also fired pellets on those who tried to save the boys from drowning.