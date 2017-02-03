Crorepatis rule roost in UP polls

Agencies, Lucknow

Despite all tall claims by the political parties about their ‘pro-poor’ attitude during the elections, in case of fielding candidates, they only go for rich people.

Similar is the case of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in which the first phase will have as many as 231 crorepatis in the fray. Incidentally, the BSP, which claims to represent the oppressed classes, is fielding the highest number of ultra-rich candidates, at 52, followed by SP-Congress (44), BJP (37) and RLD (31).

The richest candidate in the first phase of elections is Sahendra Singh of the RLD with total assets of Rs 38.04 crore. Mr Singh is contesting from Chhaprauli constituency of Baghpat district. He is followed by three BSP leaders, Sudhan Kumar (Rs 33.30 crore) from Muradnagar constituency, Haji Mohd Yaqub Qureshi (Rs 28.72 crore) from Meerut South constituency and Prashant Chaudhary (Rs 26.57 crore) from Garhmukteshwar constituency.

The last in the top five list is the SP’s Rahul Yadav (Rs 22.78 crore) from Sikandrabad constituency. However, the candidates have reason to defend their wealth and give convincing answers to prove that they are ‘pro-poor’.

BSP candidate from Meerut South, Haji Mohd Yaqub Qureshi said, “The party is surely for the oppressed classes but candidates for Assembly polls can be the ones who are popular among the masses and have a public connect. This is why their assets have been overlooked. Once in power, all the candidates will be working for the poor and the have-nots.”

Interestingly, out of all the 73 constituencies which are set to go for polls on February 11, only three – Mathura, Bah (Agra) and Sirsaganj (Firozabad) – do not have a single crorepati candidate. A total of 840 candidates have filed nominations from 73 assembly constituencies of 15 districts in western UP that will go to polls in the first phase. As many as 113 political parties have fielded their candidates in this phase.