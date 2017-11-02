Cricketing fraternity wish Laxman on his birthday

Agencies, New Delhi

Birthday wishes poured in for former batsman VVS Laxman from cricketing fraternity who turned 43 on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar tweeted “Happy b’day, Lax! Shall I spill out the secret behind ur ability to score runs? Taking a shower & eating an apple before going to bat.

Oops.” Virender Sehwag who is known for his unique style wrote on twitter, “Wishing #WristJaadugar & Bhrata Shri @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday.Can calm any situation with a flick of his wrists.Chitiyan Kalaiyan.,” Several of Laxman’s former teammates and current players Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar too wished wristy player on this very special day.

Laxman has scored 8781 runs in 134 Tests with 17 centuries averaging 45.97. Laxman’s 281 against Australia in Eden Gardens at Kolkata in 2001 is rated among the best Test performance of the last 50 years.